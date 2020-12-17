Michigan regulators OK $100M rate hike for Consumers Energy

The increase for residents is nearly 12% after factoring in other allowed adjustments.

Michigan regulators have approved a $100 million electric rate hike for Consumers Energy, authorizing the state’s second-largest utility to bill the average residential customer about $9 more per month starting in January.

The agency said Thursday the Jackson-based utility sought the higher rates to fund upgrades to its distribution system and to meet its clean-energy goals by retiring coal-fired plants. The hike is 39% of what Consumers requested.

The order also lets the utility spend more to trim trees to reduce power outages.

