Michigan women continue fight for equal pay

March 24th is Equal Pay Day. The date highlights the persistent gender pay gap in America.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been nearly 60 years since congress passed, and President John F. Kennedy signed, The Equal Pay Act.

The 1963 landmark legislation aimed to abolish wage disparity in the United States. Yet, today, women still earn a fraction of what men do.

The annual Equal Pay Day is held on March 24. The date is significant because it represents, on average, how long it takes a woman to earn what her male counterpart earned at the end of last year. Simply put, it takes women 15 months to earn what a man earns in 12 months.

"So there's a huge disparity, and that's nationally. In Michigan, if we look at the numbers we know that 136,000 women have left the workforce, since the pandemic started a year ago. If you put that into context that's educational workers. That's food service workers. That's hospitality workers. And, generally women are the caretakers. We're the caregivers. We are raising the children. Many of us are single parents," says Deidre Lambert-Bounds, with the Michigan Women's Commission. "So, the impact of that on poverty for women is significant. "So, this is really a day of awareness. For us, it's a reminder that we're still not equal. There's still a long ways to go."

She says factors contribute to the long-existing pay disparity. Among them, the notion that men are the providers in the home, thus should be paid more money.

"When women were entering the workforce, they entered at entry level, administrative level positions. They weren't in CEO, CFO, or any other C-suite type positions," says Lambert-Bounds. "Back in the day during the "June Cleaver" days, it was assumed that men needed more money because they had households to take care of. So, we have this historical perspective of men needing more money to take care of their families, but in actuality women are doing just as much or more to care for their families. But, the mentality has not caught up with the reality and the actuality of where we stand today."

Lambert-Bounds, who is also president and co-owner of Ignite Social Media, says policy makers must begin to realize the benefits of pay equity for women extend beyond the workforce.

"It's not about what more do women need to do. It's what more do we need to do as a state and as a country to put women on par. We're not asking for more. We're asking to be equal," she said. "And, the trickle-down of that has impacts the whole family. It gets children to college. It gets children to extracurricular activities. So, when we talk about this trickle down effect, it's what are kids doing after school while their mothers are working. If mom has to work 2 or 3 jobs to pay the bills, she doesn't know what her kids are doing unless she's got a really strong village to support her. So, getting women where we need to be on the pay scale is the right thing to do, but it's also the best thing to do for our country."

Currently, in the United States, women earn 82 cents for every dollar a man makes. The pay disparity is even greater for women of color. In Michigan, the gap is slightly worse, with women making 22% percent less that men. Lambert-Bounds says the situation has been compounded by the pandemic.

"So, the gap is just going to get bigger because so many of us have had to leave the workforce. The struggle to get back to where we need to be, and should be, will be even greater," she said. "If you look at the bigger picture of this, we're already behind in what we get paid compared to men. Now, we're leaving the workforce, which means that we're going deeper into poverty. When we decide we can safely return to the workforce, the question will likely be 'so what have you been doing for the last two years? Why haven't you been working? Oh well you don't have enough experience, so we're going to start you at lower levels on the pay scale.' And, we're already at the lower levels of the pay scale. I just think it's sort of a vicious cycle. It doesn't allow us to get ahead."

According to Lambert-Bounds, the Michigan Women's Commission was founded under Governor George Romney. She says members have worked closely with governors' administrations, since then, to represent Michigan women.

"We take on initiatives and issues that make the lives of women in our state better. Our current initiatives are economic impact and economic security for women, including things like pay equity and childcare and how we make that affordable for women. We also have a committee that focuses on C-suite. So, it's called "authentic leadership" and how do we get women in these higher positions, whether it's on corporate boards or in corporate positions," she said. "The commission is full of women from across the state. So, we we're represented. We've got Native American. We've got African American. You name it. We are cross-representation and all of our voices are heard. And, our job is to represent the women that we live in the areas where we live and make sure that we're doing the very best we can for them."

Wednesday, Michigan Women's Commission is holding a virtual roundtable in recognition of Equal Pay Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other stakeholders are expected to attend.

"We've got a wonderful panel of women joining us tomorrow to have this very discussion and talk about what needs to happen what needs to be different for women to get the pay the pay they deserve."

The event begins at 4 p.m. Those interested can register here.

