YPSILANTI, Mich. — Officials say no charges are expected after a black doll was found hanging from a shower rod inside an Eastern Michigan University dorm.

The Ypsilanti school says in a statement its police department submitted a report on the investigation to the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office and included a request for an ethnic intimidation charge, but prosecutors this week declined the request.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment from the county prosecutor.

The university has said a resident adviser in Best Hall found the doll Feb. 11 in a bathroom shared by suite mates and a guest of one of the suite mates told investigators it was placed there as a "prank." The school says university police "took the case very seriously" and dedicated "extensive resources" to the investigation.