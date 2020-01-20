Michigan’s largest state park is offering artists a chance to spend at least two weeks creating art in a remote cabin in the Upper Peninsula as part of its artist-in-residence program.

The long-running Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park aims to immerse writers, composers and visual and performing artists in the park's wild natural beauty.

Artists are asked to donate an original work representative of their residency to the permanent collection of the non-profit Friends of the Porkies.

RELATED: 3 snowmobiles, 1 truck fall through thin ice in Northern Michigan

RELATED: Plan your next camping trip to Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort

The 60,000-acre state park includes 25 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, four inland lakes, several rivers and waterfalls, and 35,000 acres of old-growth forest.

Other stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Man shot to death in Wyoming

Construction firm dives into cannabis industry

How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in West Michigan

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.