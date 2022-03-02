Seasonal workers frustrated over unemployment benefits delay

25 of a West Michigan landscaping company's roughly 40 workers have not seen any unemployment benefits this off season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Landscapers often work the majority of the year, but are laid off during the winter months. During that time, many collect unemployment benefits to offset the lack of income.

"We have that gap in the year where we have to rely on those funds," said Gordon Keech, a landscape manager at a West Michigan company. "We work all year long, pay into those taxes out of every paycheck."

However, Keech said it has been 11 weeks since he applied for unemployment this year, and he has not seen a dime.

"It's just been a real headache," said Keech.

He has been in the landscape business for eight years, each time filing for unemployment benefits during the off season with no issue. Typically, he said he is approved and has money in his account within a month.

Currently, his MiWAM account claims he needs to verify his identity, which he said he did seven weeks ago. He said he can not get a person on the phone from the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) to complete the verification.

Keech is not alone in his struggle. He said at the company where he works, 25 out of roughly 40 employees have not seen any unemployment benefits this season.

"It’s just saying I never registered for work," said Jacob Mulder, another landscaper. "I registered for work on Dec. 10 and I've been waiting ever since for them to say I did. I have proof I did, and I’ve sent it to them over and over again."

Mulder also has successfully filed for unemployment benefits for the past five years. He said he has never experienced anything like it.

"I have another kid on the way," said Mulder. "Trying to get ready for another kid in the household. So, it's kind of rough. Yeah, no income at all."

Both Mulder and Keech believe something in the system has changed this year, where they are dealing with more automation than humans checking their account.

A spokesperson for the UIA provided this statement:

"We can’t speak publicly to individual cases. Understand that each case is unique and can be complicated to resolve and UIA staff is working diligently to help claimants. Claimants should be sure to keep track of and messages in their MiWAM accounts and reply as soon as possible to requests for further information or to verify identity.

When claimants call UIA Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017 they have the choice to use the call-back option to save their place in line. Claimants can also go to Michigan.gov/UIA to schedule an appointment – either on the phone, in person at their nearest Local Office, or virtually – to talk to a staff member who can help with their questions. Not all our appointments fill up each day, so customers should be able to find open slots to choose a convenient day and time."

In 2021, an audit found the UIA overpaid $8.3 billion in fraudulent claims. Many Michiganders were sent letters saying they owed the state money back.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order calling for the creation of an Unemployment Insurance Fraud Response Team, which would catch and prevent future cases of unemployment insurance fraud.

However, Mulder and Keech feel as though they are getting lost in the shuffle.

"We’re competing with that same group, and its extremely difficult," said Keech. "It’s setting the rest of us back that are only laid off two months of the year roughly, having to wait so long to receive any funds."

RELATED VIDEO: UIA may pause collections for claimants told they were overpaid benefits

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.