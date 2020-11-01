LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags in the State Capitol Complex be flown at half-staff Sunday to honor a former senator.

Senator Jack Faxon, a Detroit native, died January 9th at the age of 83.

In 1964, he was elected to represent the 15th District in the Michigan House of Representatives, and later represented the 7th District in the Michigan Senate.

“Senator Jack Faxon was a true statesman in every aspect of his life,” Whitmer said. “He was a caring individual who wanted to make the greatest impact that he could in everything that he did. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and his work in the community. My thoughts are with Senator Faxon’s family.”

Senator Faxon’s memorial service takes place Sunday at Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park on Sunday, January 12 at 11:30AM.

