GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State roads like U.S. 131 and M-37 are getting a funding boost due to a controversial bond solution by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The 3.5 billion dollars approved this week will not go towards local roads.

"The difficulty is we're a big state...we have needs to rebuild and improve U.S. 131 through the center of Grand Rapids," says Steve Warren of the Kent County Road Commission.

"I can attest that there are needs on the state road system but more importantly there are needs on the local road system as well," says Warren.

We heard a similar sentiment from the Muskegon County Road Commission.

"Some of our local roads don't get enough funding so it's hard to get the partnership and the shares to get those projects done," says Andrew Nichols with MCRC.

A 2015 roads package did help at the local level but now officials say they will have to wait on lawmakers for a piece of the pie.

"It all will trickle down eventually, what comes from state moves down to us and we'll allocate it where it needs to go," says Nichols.

"I think the legislature will respond, I'm confident and hopeful that they do and I'm anxious to talk to them about what we're going to use that money for," says Warren.

