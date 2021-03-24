Wednesday is Equal Pay Day. What does that mean?

March 24 is the day it takes the average white woman to earn as much as a white man in the proceeding year.

Many states across the country are recognizing Equal Pay Day Wednesday, but what does that mean?

According to the Michigan League for Public Policy, March 24 is the day it takes the average white woman to earn as much as a white man in the proceeding year.

The fact that it takes four months more of work to earn the same pay highlights the income disparity between men and women. Nationally, women are, on average, paid 82 cents to every dollar their white, male counterpart makes.

If you look at the statistics and account for race, an even bleaker scene emerges.

Equal Pay Day for Black women doesn’t happen until August 3. For Native American women it takes until September 8 and for Latinx women, who have the lowest median pay, it takes until October 21.

“This local data brings the gender wage gap home for people, especially policymakers,” Gilda Z. Jacobs, president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy, said. “Workers with lower wages, two-thirds of which are women, are the backbone of our state and nation’s workforce and it is long overdue for lawmakers to recognize that by passing pay equity legislation, raising the minimum wage and enacting paid leave for all.”

Michigan’s wage gap is lower than the national average. The median wage for women in Michigan is $41,546, while men earn a median wage of $53,734, or 77 cents for every dollar a man earns.

In some counties, such as Delta and Schoolcraft, the gap is much larger at 63 cents for every dollar a man earns. In Eaton County, where the wage gap is the least, a woman earns 70 cents for every dollar a man makes.

