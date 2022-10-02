Whitmer pitches goals to bring jobs, economic growth to West Michigan

Speaking in Kentwood, the governor called for using 2023 budget finances to fund job programs and making Michigan attractive to manufacturing investments.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Speaking at Junior Achievement in Kentwood Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined how she believes her 2023 budget proposal would benefit Michigan's economy.

"Our top priority is growing our economy in a way that is equitable and creates opportunity for everyone in great state of Michigan," said Gov. Whitmer.

In the budget, she outlines $500 million deposit to the Strategic Outreach and Reserve Fund, which would provide funding for economic development projects and attract manufacturing projects.

"It’s important to compete with the rest of the country," said Whitmer. "We were successful in landing GM's largest investment in the history of the company."

Ron Draaver, a Kentwood city commissioner, said they are always looking for ways to grow Michigan's economy.

"The governor's proposals will help small businesses to thrive," said Draaver, "and grow and provide good paying jobs to Kentwood and West Michigan area."

Not everyone is a fan of the governor's proposed budget. In a statement, the Michigan GOP Communications Director said:

“Gretchen Whitmer’s budget priorities aren’t enough for working class Michiganders who are struggling because of the policies she put in place. We need equitable recovery from her policies and her budget priorities simply don’t reflect that. Our unemployment remains the highest in the Midwest and among the highest in the nation."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's a look at Gov. Whitmer's 2023 state budget recommendation

