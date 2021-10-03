State's top court looking at convictions in deadly porch shooting

Ted Wafer shot unarmed 19-year-old Renisha McBride when she was on his porch in 2013. Now, his sentencing may be changed.

After eight years, the Michigan Supreme Court is revisiting the case of a young woman who was killed while pounding on a door before dawn in suburban Detroit.

Ted Wafer shot unarmed 19-year-old Renisha McBride when she was on his porch in 2013.

Wafer, now 62, of Dearborn Heights opened his front door and shot McBride through a screen door. He said he was awakened by her knocking and he feared for his life. A jury rejected his self-defense claim.

Authorities still do not know why McBride ended up at Wafer’s home around 4:30 a.m. Prosecutors believed she may have been seeking help hours after crashing her car. An autopsy revealed she was drunk at the time of the incident.

Wafer was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison for second-degree murder, manslaughter and a gun crime.

The Supreme Court picking up the case this week could lead to a new sentencing hearing for Wafer, who has been in prison since his conviction in 2014.

The Court will hear arguments Thursday about whether it was improper for Wafer to be convicted of murder and manslaughter.

It’s a key issue for Wafer because his sentencing guidelines for murder were enhanced by the manslaughter conviction.

