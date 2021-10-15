StoryWalks series continues this fall

As families hike throughout the parks, they'll find pages from children's books posted on signs along the trail for families to read together.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — You can enjoy quality educational time outdoors in Ottawa County thanks to the county's StoryWalks program.

The children's book "Fry Bread" is being featured at the Hawthorn Pond Natural Area near Holland.

“The comments that libraries have received have been positive, they want it to continue,” said Kristen Hintz with Ottawa County Parks and Recreation. “We worked together to plan the next StoryWalks from December through March. We’ll continue it throughout all four seasons within all the Ottawa County parks throughout the county.”

The county worked with the Gun Lake Tribe to translate phrases from the book "Fry Bread" into the Potawatomi language.

Here are the StoryWalks available this fall:

"Fry Bread" at Hawthorn Pond Natural Area until Oct. 17

"Fletcher and the Falling Leaves" at Crockery Creek Natural Area until Oct. 17

"Baby Bear Counts One" at Hemlock Crossing Park, Oct. 18-24

"Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle" at Paw Paw Park East, Nov. 1-15

For more information, click here.

