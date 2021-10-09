Strikes for Stripes: Veterans vs. first responders in 9/11 softball game

A softball game, Saturday, will bring together two groups of people uniquely impacted by the events of 9/11: first responders and veterans

A softball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, will bring together two groups of people uniquely impacted by the events of Sept. 11, 2001: first responders and veterans. The game is happening at Cornerstone University and it’s called Strikes for Stripes. Saturday evening, you’ll see your local heroes take DeWitt Field.

The game is being put on by the organization Hero Services, which offers various forms of assistance to veterans, first responders and, more recently, licensed health care professionals. There’s a wellness program, which helps with medical expenses. Then, the relief fund provides financial assistance for unexpected emergencies.

Ticket sales from Saturday’s softball games will benefit these programs.

Saturday, there will also be food trucks. Plus, military and emergency vehicles will be on display ahead of the game.

Hero Services founder Jordan White says 9/11 is one of the most significant days in history for both first responders and veterans.

“Veterans and first responders don’t necessarily go through the same experiences; however, the experiences that both communities go through are relatable. What they have seen on a regular basis and the mental trauma that they’ve experienced – situations that really are uncontrollable but they do what they can to wound up providing the services that they signed up to do,” said White.

The founder tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they’re planning to make a big announcement during Saturday’s game about even more services they’ll soon be offering.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. The game will also be streamed on the Hero Services Facebook page.

Hero Services has been operating for the last several years, but just officially became a nonprofit at the end of 2020. Already, they say they’ve been able to help more than a dozen first responders and veterans over the last year.

Again, amid the pandemic, they’ve just recently decided to also include licensed health care professionals among those they assist.

Organizers say they’re continuously looking for ways to help these groups. If you need help or would like to donate, visit the Hero Services website.

