ZEELAND, Mich. — It's been a tough season for some West Michigan farmers like Mike Bronkema.

"For corn, that stuff is out. I didn't get mine planted this year," said Bronkema.

"The biggest situation this year has been the delayed planting because of the excessive rain," said Mike Staton an agriculture expert.

Tuesday night, some farmers gathered in Zeeland to get answers on their possible options from agriculture experts at MSU. Those experts say that soy bean farmers still have time if they double crop.

"You do have to adjust some management practices if you do that. You need to plant more seed, plant earlier varieties and plant narrower rows. So if you're doing those three things, you are giving your soy bean crop a chance of making it," said Staton.

But some West Michigan farmers did plant and their crops have been ruined due to all the rain. Experts say they still have options with the federal government's crop insurance program, which is subsidized.

"Because of the importance of food to all of us and because of the risk involved in raising such an important commodity," said Staton.

Bronkema said his best hope this season is support from the community.

"If we can use the farmers market for support, show up at those farmers markets and being there and being willing to pay an honest price for what's grown in the state of Michigan," said Bronkema.

