LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County coroner confirmed a 6-year-old has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near her bus stop.

Lancaster officials report Jerrnia Horne passed away Friday evening after she was hit by a truck Friday morning at around 6:30 a.m. on US 521.

The school district said Jerrnia was a first-grader at Heath Springs Elementary School. Officials said the Jerrnia 's grandmother was holding her hand when the girl was struck.

The child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital Charlotte where she later passed Friday evening.

"I think this is one of the darkest days you could have as a school employee," the school district said. "Everything we do as school officials is to take care of children. When you see a child I think everybody hurts, not only school officials but the community at large."

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on 521 when the child attempted to cross 521 and was struck by the pickup truck.

Representatives with Lancaster County School district are headed back to the accident scene to try and get a clear understanding of how the accident may have happened.

At this time, the driver has not been charged.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC