Every student at six West Michigan public schools received a brand new book from the Whitecaps Community Foundation.

The surprise deliveries started March 15 at CA Frost Elementary and Grand Rapids Montessori. On March 20, MLK Jr. Elementary in Muskegon Heights and Aberdeen Elementary in Grand Rapids received books, and Southwest Community Campus and North Park Montessori were gifted free books on Thursday. There were 3,000 books donated in total, enough for each student to receive one.

According to a press release from the foundation, many students at the six chosen schools do not have access to proper resources, like books.

This is the fourth year of the foundation's book donation. It purposely falls during 'March is Reading Month' each year.

The donation is also a part of the Whitecaps Community Foundation Reading Program, which rewards students with a free Whitecaps game for reading 15 minutes a day for the month. Details on the program can be found here.

