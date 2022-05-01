Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

Students at Oxford High School will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting.

Oxford High School still isn’t ready to reopen. But the superintendent announced a tentative plan to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday.

Tim Throne says the high school could reopen for classes during the week of Jan. 24 after families are given an opportunity to visit the site.

Four teens were killed and others were injured on Nov. 30. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged with murder, and his parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.