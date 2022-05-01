x
Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

Students at Oxford High School will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting.
Credit: AP
Photographs of four students —Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16 and Justin Shilling, 17 — sit among boquets of flowers, teddy bears and other personal items left at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old allegedly killed these four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school one week earlier. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting.

Oxford High School still isn’t ready to reopen. But the superintendent announced a tentative plan to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday. 

Tim Throne says the high school could reopen for classes during the week of Jan. 24 after families are given an opportunity to visit the site. 

Four teens were killed and others were injured on Nov. 30. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged with murder, and his parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

