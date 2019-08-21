GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Studio Park project is getting closer to being completed. Wednesday Studio C had its movie screen installed.

The downtown movie theater will be home to the largest movie screen in West Michigan. It will be 90 feet wide and able to show movies in both IMAX and 3D.

But, Emily Loeks with Studio Park says that's not all the theater will offer.

"It's going to have every auditorium with reclined seats so you can kick back and watch your movie. It also will have heated seatbacks so in the wintertime you can turn those on and cozy up, and that's gonna be real nice," Loeks said. "This is a theater in which there is full service so you can have food and beverages delivered directly to your seat."

And free parking for moviegoers!

The Studio C movie theater is set to open Sept. 27 and plans to offer a movie subscription service.

