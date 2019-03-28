GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan, like other states, has a limit on blood-alcohol content for drivers.

But there is no such standard for marijuana use, which opens up a gray area. A Michigan study suggests there should not be any threshold at all for cannabis use.

There are a couple of reasons why.

The first is because frequent users of cannabis respond differently to the same dose of THC, the psychoactive part, than an occasional user. The tolerance levels between the two are vastly different.

The other reason behind the recommendation is because THC undergoes a very rapid elimination, which means by the time blood is drawn, the results may underestimate the actual levels at the time the driver was actually driving.

"We don't want to just make a number to make everybody feel good and say it's fine," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Colorado, Montana and Washington's threshold is at five nanograms.

"They want to make it easy to prosecute people, and giving a number is easy," defense attorney Bruce Block said.

Nevada and Ohio are listed at two nanograms.

"They just pulled that out, that's just a number that they said 'OK that sounds cool, because that's close to what it is for alcohol' but there's really no science," Becker said.

The report, conducted by doctors, Michigan State Police and University professors, concludes that there is no science that supports a threshold that would mean impairment.

Block said until there's more research done, there should not be a standard.

"Because it was a Schedule I drug, you weren't allowed to test, you weren't allowed to even - it was malum prohibitum," Block said.

Officers will need to rely on field sobriety tests, witnesses, and all the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop without placing a numerical standard on the incident.

"You can tell when a person is driving impaired, these officers know. They're on the road all the time, they know when someone's impaired," Block said.

However it could present some problems when it comes to jurors.

"That's going to be the interesting thing to see how juries interpret whatever the behavioral characteristics whatever the driving was in the certain situation," Becker said.

Both defense attorneys and prosecutors agree, which is something Block says doesn't happen often.

"When you get prosecutors that say 'yeah this was the right decision,' when you get the Prosecuting Association of Michigan saying 'this is the right decision,' it's pretty hard to argue with that," Block said.

The next step is to wait and see what the Michigan Legislature plans to do with this report.

Block believes lawmakers will still want to slap an arbitrary number as the standard, similar to the .08 that there is for alcohol, to make it easier to deal with.

But at this point, they say the science is clear and in order to prove impairment by marijuana, prosecutors will need to rely on the circumstances rather than a number.