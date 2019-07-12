MARNE, Mich. — Three stump grinders valued at about $90,000 were stolen from Vermeer Midwest in Marne between Friday and Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said between the hours of 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, the lock was cut on the gate to the property and suspects entered the yard area near the building. The suspects loaded up three Vermeer stump grinders that were next to the building.

The grinders were valued at $30,000 each.

Anyone with information should contact Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.