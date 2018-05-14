GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man who shot a rival outside a Grand Rapids hair salon was called a “coward’’ Monday before being sentenced to at least 65½ years in prison for the May, 2017 murder.

“You’re a coward. And now we have to suffer the rest of our lives,’’ the mother of 23-year-old D’Andre Bullis Sr. told her son’s killer. “I hope you suffer for the rest of your life.’’

A Kent County jury last month found 23-year-old Andy Gonzalez guilty of second-degree murder. He was also convicted of attempted murder for shooting Bullis’ cousin in the leg.

The shootings occurred on a Friday afternoon along Grandville Avenue near Cordelia Street SW. Bullis, who lived in Wyoming, was the father of two.

Bad blood between Gonzalez and Bullis preceded the shooting.

Sylvia Villarreal gave an emotional victim impact statement, at times laced with obscenities, as she demanded to know why her son was killed.

“You know that he was a good kid. I want you to tell me why you did that. Why? Why did you kill my baby?’’ she shouted. Gonzalez, who stood to the side, showed no emotion.

“Now my baby is dead, so you’re happy,’’ Villarreal told Gonzalez. “I’m happy too. His body is dead, but his spirit lives on. And I know he’s standing right here, laughing at you. That’s why you killed him, right? Because he laughed at you?

“Not only do you suffer on Earth, you’re going to suffer the rest of your life in eternal hell.’’

Gonzalez did not address the court.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office had sought a conviction for first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Jurors instead found Gonzalez guilty of the lesser offense.

Life without parole is not a sentencing option for second-degree murder, Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Quist told the courtroom. If he were to sentence Gonzalez to life, “he could be eligible for parole in 15 years, which is not something I want to do here,’’ the judge explained.

Quist sentenced Gonzalez to between 65½ and 100 years for second-degree murder, 35 to 100 years for attempted murder and a mandatory two years for using a gun.

“If he serves all this time, he’ll be eligible for parole approximately when he’s 90 years old,’’ Quist explained.

