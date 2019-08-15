GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Grand Haven have pulled a suicidal man out of the water at the state park.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, police swarmed the Grand Haven State Park around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Authorities were on patrol boats following a man in the water.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Cpt. Clint Holt told the Tribune there was an "incident" in Muskegon County. Following that incident, the man came to park, where he became suicidal and swam out into Lake Michigan.

"We came out here to take custody," Holt said.

Police were unsure if the man was armed and armed themselves with rifles, the Tribune reports. Campers were told to go inside while the situation was handled.

Officers were seen running out onto Grand Haven's south pier and going through a pile of clothing on the pier. The man in the water was in his underwear about 3/4 to a mile out from the shore in water that's 45 degrees.

Authorities tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Jon Mills the man was in the water for about 45 minutes to an hour. He was drifting south from the south pier, letting the currents take him toward the city's beach.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office eventually pulled the man from the water around 12:30 p.m. and took him into custody. The entire situation, including the connection to a Muskegon County incident, is still under investigation.

