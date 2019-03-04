GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Michigan State Police will take over the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place early Wednesday morning on Grand Rapids' Northwest side.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Leonard Street and Alpine Avenue.

Grand Rapids officers initially received a call around 12:05 a.m. about a suicidal man somewhere in the city. About 25 minutes later, police received reports about a 30-year-old man with a gun at the Marathon gas station on Leonard and Alpine. The man had been sending suicidal videos threatening to shoot himself and officers.

When officers arrived, the man told police not to approach him or he'd hurt himself and the officers.

According to GRPD, officers attempted to talk the man down but during the encounter an officer fired at the man and struck him. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. He was listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in the incident, GRPD confirms.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on leave, per usual protocol. The investigation is now in the hands of Michigan State Police.

Acting Deputy Chief Pete McWatters briefed the community earlier this morning on the situation:

“During situations like these, where there is a person in crisis to the point where he or she wants to end their own life or force the hand of an officer, our primary goal is to safely take that person into protective custody for a mental health evaluation. In doing so, we also ask our officers to maintain the safety of those nearby and each other. It is a tough position we ask law enforcement officers to place themselves into, and it is our hope that this man receives the mental health treatment that he needs.”

