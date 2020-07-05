MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Families across Michigan are waiting to see if their children will be able to attend summer camp amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Muskegon County the two biggest camps have already made final decisions on summer programming.

Boy Scouts from the Chicago area will not gather at the Owassippe Scout Reservations in Blue Lake Township this summer.

The Pathway to Adventure Council posted the decision on Facebook May 4.

Just down the road Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp announced in April that it was canceling the 2020 camping season.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates, May 7: Whitmer extends stay at home order; state reports over 4,300 deaths

One summer camp in Muskegon County planning to offer programming is Camp Pendalouan on Big Blue Lake.

"We live for summer camp, " said Bruce Spoelman, CEO & Executive Director Muskegon YMCA and Camp Pendalouan.

The first two weeks of Pendalouan's calendar have been canceled. But Spoelman says the camp is targeting a July 5 opening.

"So all things coming together that's still what our intentions is," Spoelman said. "We don't know what it's going to look like exactly,"

Summer camps across the nations still considering to offer programming are looking to the Center For Disease Control for guidance.

The CDC is expected to release new recommendations and guidelines to summer camps on May 15.

Spoelman believes it will be harder for large camps that bus campers in from out-of-state to open. Pendalouan's campers are primarily from Muskegon County.

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.