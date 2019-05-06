GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dance plays an important role in the healthy development of children. That's why the Grand Rapids Ballet is holding camps this summer.

For those ages 3-6, our 75-minute ballet camp will teach your little one the fundamentals of etiquette, coordination, and musicality, in an interactive environment where your child will learn the beginning elements of creative movement. It also provides an outlet for them to set and achieve a goal and the discipline it takes to achieve it.

For those ages 6-9, our 90-minute ballet camp provides the exciting creative spark they need to fuel their passion for the art form. The curriculum will help your child build a strong dance foundation focused on correct posture, placement, discipline, coordination, strength, flexibility, and the basic vocabulary of ballet.

For more information, visit grballet.com or call 616.454.4771 ext. 17.

