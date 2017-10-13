GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Sixth edition of Sunrise Sidelines takes us to Grand Rapids West Catholic High School. Our Kamady Rudd and Laura Hartman had the chance to see all of the amazing programs the school had to offer.

Students at West Catholic High School have the opportunity to earn college credit, without leaving the building.The school has a partnership with Aquinas College. The dual enrollment classroom is modeled after an Aquinas classroom, so kids get the first-hand feel of learning in a collegiate environment. Students can also earn enough credits to enter college as a sophomore.

West Catholic students shine on the football field, but they are succeeding in the classroom as well. Juan Bedolla is a freshman. But when he was only 12-year- old, he started the very first Spanish speaking Catholic radio show in the state of Michigan.

The Falcon football team is 4-0 in the OK Blue conference, and 6-1 overall. They take on rival Catholic Central Friday, October 13 at Fifth Third Ballpark, starting at 7. Catholic Central is also 4-0 in the OK Blue conference, and 7-0 overall. Both teams are neck in neck for the top spot in the conference standings.

It's a lot of pressure to kick the field goal during the big game, which can put the team ahead and even win the game. For state champion kicker Liam Putz, it's no big deal. He shows Kamady Rudd how to kick the perfect goal.

The West Catholic High School marching band lives by the motto "Supporting our community, one note at a time." The band prides themselves in playing for local charities, veterans and promote other Grand Rapids organizations.

The West Catholic High School choir and band are also opening for Wicked when it comes to Grand Rapids. They gave viewers a sample this morning, and you can hear it again:

One of the highlights of Friday night football games are the hot Falcon burgers served up at the field. Our Jennifer Pascua challenged Father Dan and the Director of Admissions to see who could east the most burgers in 30 seconds. Father Dan was the clear winner voted on by the students.

West Catholic takes on Catholic Central at Fifth Third Ballpark Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m.

