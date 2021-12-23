Supply of monoclonal antibodies could dwindle as Omicron variant spreads

At Spectrum Health, the two most commonly used antibodies are not effective against Omicron. "Our treatment capacity will be limited."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Hospital systems may soon see a shortage of monoclonal antibodies used to fight the Omicron variant.

Right now, the medical director of the monoclonal antibody COVID infusion clinic at Spectrum Health, Gordana Simeunovic, says they have "several hundred" of the antibodies, and they are expecting more from the state next week. The problem could lie with the Omicron variant.

Simeunovic said the two main types of antibodies they use are not effective against the Omicron variant. That could lead to limited treatment.

"There has been already a mismatch between demand and supply for a long time, even with Regeneron," said Simeunovic, "Now, this mismatch will be much, much more significant. Demand will be much higher than supply and we will have to prioritize patients. We will have to treat patients for the highest risk for for severe disease. It means that not everybody who calls us and who needs treatment will be able to receive that."

Hospitals cannot call up and order more monoclonal antibodies. They are allocated to the hospitals by the State based on positivity rate and usage.

"We are concerned that we will have another surge after the holidays," said Simeunovic, "And with lack of monoclonal antibodies, and lack of valid treatments for COVID, we are worried that hospital systems will crash completely."

Monoclonal antibodies can help reduce hospitalizations from COVID-19, if given within a few days of a positive test and symptoms.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for University of Michigan Health-West said, "We currently have adequate supplies, but we are concerned we may not get replacement doses. We are following the new FDA guidelines limiting the people to whom we can administer them to."

The director of clinical services at Mercy Health Muskegon, however, said they have the monoclonal antibody supply to meet the demand.

"There's different monoclonal antibodies," said Michelle Bierman, "So, we have had to change antibodies that we infuse based on the availability. But we have been able to meet the need of our patients in the referrals."

While the antibodies are an effective tool, Simeunovic said vaccines are the way to go.

"The way to stop mutation rate, to stop development of more contagious and more serious viruses, is to stop transmission at all," said Simeunovic, "And the way to do that is to get vaccinated."

