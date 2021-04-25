Support Local: Kentwood business celebrates National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

April 25 is National Hairstylist Appreciation Day.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — There are about 20 small business owners that operate out of My Salon Suite in Kentwood. The stylists there do more than just cut hair.

They can become a confidant and, in some cases, your therapist.

“We have in general five to eight people a day that we see sitting in our chair baring their soul. We’re like walking through life with them and I love that," said Elizabeth Garner, owner of My Salon Suite.

Natural hairstylist Cindy Beresford, owner of the Rise Salon, has been cutting and styling hair in this space for about five years now.

While she’s been licensed since 2010, she knew exactly what she wanted to be at a very young age.

“I've been doing hair since I was 14 and I set up shop in my parent's basement and this year makes 20 years," Beresford said.

Like many others inside My Salon Suite, Beresford rents space allowing her to build up her clientele and establish her business without the overhead costs.

"My clients are everything. I love my clients. They’re a huge reason why my business is up and running. I always say I meet the coolest people," Beresford said.

Beresford said when you embrace your natural hair, you’re embracing the truest part of yourself.

“Dare to venture out and do something you’ve never done before. I’m also a firm believer that everything worth living for is outside of your comfort zone," she said.

Garner says the stylist is in for a special treat on National Hairstylist Appreciation Day.

“With everything that’s happened in the last year too, the weight of it is just a lot heavier, so we really want to love on them and show them we appreciate them," Garner said.

Our hair is a part of us. It allows us to express ourselves.

So, thank the artist in your life that makes you look and feel good.

