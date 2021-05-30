Support Local: Kinley Interiors

A stay-at-home mom used her quarantine time to start a custom luxury pillow design company.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the pandemic, people staying at home got creative, many even starting their own business.

That’s what the founder of Kinley Interiors did -- and so far her business is thriving.

Loreale McKinley decided to stay home with her 2-year-old son.

But she still needed to earn a living.

“I just tried to find what I was good at and I loved interior design, I love to sew, I love fabric and that’s when the idea just came to me," McKinley said.

That idea of custom luxury pillows for the home and Kinley Interiors was born.

McKinley says there’s a reason so many people love decorating.

“I think it’s just the way it makes you feel. There’s something about coming into a beautiful space that is intentionally designed to evoke a feeling," McKinley said.

McKinley has a collection of 20x20 and 14x20 pillows at the House of Detroit in Grand Rapids, plus a store online.



“Right now, I’m content with online sales because I can kind of dictate what my day looks like, I don’t have to rush to a building," McKinley said.

McKinley isn’t sure what the future holds, but she plans to continue styling and making beautiful pillows for many years to come.

“I’ve never been really afraid to just jump into something. I mean just thinking about the end outcome of being able to contribute to my family.”

McKinley has been in business since September of last year.

