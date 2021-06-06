Support Local: Shea by Camille

This mother-daughter duo started an organic skincare line during the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day Nikki “Camille” Delvin was experimenting in the kitchen with body butter and oils.

“We’re very into a natural body butter. We try to steer clear from the toxic that we put into our body," Asia Devlin said.

Camille, along with her daughter Asia, started an all-natural organic skincare line Shea by Camille during the pandemic.

“We use cocoa butter, natural cocoa butter from Africa, she puts just about any type of oil that is very organic onto your skin," Devlin said.

The line includes products that are geared toward both men and women of all ages and even some gender-neutral items.

“We would love to have a little mini boutique one day, like a skincare boutique, that would be amazing. That’s definitely something we would love to do," Devlin said.

Devlin has also returned to making beaded jewelry for her daughter who was diagnosed with type one diabetes at age 7.

“When I became a diabetic, she put it to the side just to be there for me and my health and make sure I was okay," Devlin said.

Part of the proceeds is donated to Asia's fundraiser for the juvenile diabetes research foundation.

