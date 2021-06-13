Support Local Sunday: Colibri Artesanias

Gaby and Fernanda Flores are bringing their culture and tradition to West Michigan with their local small business.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lockdown during the pandemic inspired many people to start their own small business, like this mother-daughter duo from Grand Rapids.

Fernanda and Gaby Flores decided to take a risk last year that is definitely paying off.

They started Colibri Artesanias, selling pieces from artisans in Mexico.

“I started off with just earrings and everything just changed and I just put them on my Facebook and it just sold out super quick," Flores said.

The pair are Mexican and wanted to share their culture and traditions with West Michigan.

“I just thought they were super unique and super colorful when I first saw them in person when I went to Mexico in 2019," Flores said.

The business has grown from jewelry to include coffee mugs, purses, hats and more.

“I started looking more into different artifacts in different parts of Mexico and I contacted different artisans from over there, and they said they would totally send them to me over here. Everything just went big and it’s getting bigger," Flores said.



Someday they hope to have their own boutique but for now, you can get a piece of handcrafted art made with passion, hard work and love.

“I try to bring as much color here as possible and different things that nobody has seen before, that’s my goal," Flores said.

