Support Local Sunday: EB Coffee & Pub in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. — EB Coffee & Pub in Caledonia is not just selling coffee and beer but also an atmosphere that keeps people coming back for more.

Inside, everyone knows your name.

“You could get coffee anywhere, you can make it at home, but some people just need someone to talk to. And that's what we provide," said Justin Nichols with EB Coffee & Pub.

For more than a decade the family-owned business has been a favorite among locals and tourists visiting Caledonia.

"One of my philosophies is a cup of coffee, or a beer is the cheapest vacation that you can go on. And you can do that daily. Sometimes you need a warmup on your way to work, or you need to cool down coming home before you meet the family," Nichols said.

It’s Michigan's first coffee shop and brewery with a couple of popular mainstays and all of the beer brewed on-site.

Outside is a beer camper with eight beers on tap and a full espresso bar.

“If you're going to brew a great cup of coffee, it's all about time and temperature, grind consistency, all of that. Beer's the same way. It's a science, you got to do things a certain way, and you get a good product," Nichols said.

You can also find yummy food on the menu, from some breakfast options to delicious sandwiches.

“We do all the things that these big chain places do. We're just small, we're local," said Nichols. "And that's what I want to do, is I want to stay small. I want to be a small, consistent, homey. Keep that hometown feel, like that's important."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on most industries, especially small businesses, but loyal customers have kept EB Coffee & Pub going strong.

"That's one of the cool things is to keep the local business alive. Like it's not my place. It's our place. It's my customers, it's my staff, all of those things," Nichols said.

Caledonia is a small town with a big heart, and at the center of it is EB Coffee & Pub, where everyone is welcome.

