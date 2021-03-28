Support Local Sunday: KB Dog Bandanas

Fun, Creative and Customizable Dog Bandanas!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local entrepreneur, Kassidy Bonzelaar, took her passion for dogs and made it into a small business this past year. Opening her fun, creative, and customizable dog bandana company right here in West Michigan.

Today on our Support Local Sunday's segment on @wzzm13 we featured a young entrepreneur who opened a fun, creative and customizable dog bandana company! You can find KB Dog Bandanas on Facebook & Instagram! #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/UG5kTvGlEI — Samantha Jacques (@WXSamantha) March 28, 2021

Kassidy is a veterinary assistant and with countless hours spent with dogs, she knew the perfect way to enhance their cuteness. Her ultimate goal - to make your dog look pooch-perfect wherever they may go.

After a few successful months, she is adding matching clothing for all the dog moms and dads out there! Now she is just hoping to gain a larger following on her social media accounts to increase business.

To help support this local business, you can find KB Dog Bandanas on Facebook and Instagram.

If you would like your small business to be featured on 13 On Your Side text us at 616-559-1310.