Support Local Sunday: The Rise Salon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new hair salon in Grand Rapids is celebrating its grand opening weekend.

The Rise Salon specializes in curly hair care and education.

It’s a dream come true for the owner that has been thinking about this since she was a young girl.

Nestled on the corner of Diamond and Wealthy streets is the Rise Salon.

Inside you’ll find owner and curl specialist Cindy Beresford.

“I have been doing hair since I was 14 and it has been my dream in later years to open a salon dedicated to natural hair and so, it came true this year. So, I'm ecstatic," Cindy said.

Cindy says it took about four years of planning to reach this point.

She calls the space a natural hair sanctuary.

“I wanted this because I want to impact the curly hair community. I think that a lot of curly women and men, you know, some stylists are afraid of our hair. And I chose to take on that challenge," Cindy said.

The Rise Salon caters to everyone. Cindy says teaching women and men how to care for their curly hair is part of her mission.

“I always say, by embracing your hair in its natural state, you're embracing the truest version of yourself," Cindy said.

Now that Cindy has achieved her dream, that’s not the end of her journey.

”I am an educator as much as I am a stylist. So I guess my other biggest personal goal is to continue to develop as an educator and just reach so many curly people in Grand Rapids and outside of Grand Rapids," Cindy said.

The Rise Salon is more than a hair salon, but a business that will empower you inside and out.

The salon is hiring hairstylists. If you'd like to apply, click here.

