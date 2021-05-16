Support Local: Treetops Collective

Treetops Collective is a cross cultural movement that connects new American women leaders here in our own community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to its website, Treetops Collective began with a question: How does a refugee woman make the West Michigan community her home?

From there the organization's work started.

“We have a platform program called concentric where we get to know and build capacity for eight different women leaders from eight different language groups. Who we walk alongside for 15 months," said Tarah Carnahan, Executive Director and co-founder.

Each year, Treetops Collective helps dozens of refugee women and teens make connections and adapt to a new environment.

This year a new model will allow them to help even more women.

“Over the years we served about 20 women and 25 teens a year but this year with this new model we’re pursuing it’ll be 160 women and about 40 teens," Carnahan said.



Merchandise can be purchased to support the mission of Treetops Collective - women's empowerment.

“These women leaders really inspire us and we believe that we are the women that we have been waiting for and that women can do hard things and we really celebrate that as an organization," Carnahan said.

Who runs the world? These future leaders of America do.

