MI Supreme Court denies Charles Pickett's appeal

The Supreme Court agreed with the Court of Appeals and denied the appeal.

LANSING, Mich. — Charles Pickett Jr. has again been denied a bid to have his conviction and sentence overturned in a June 2016 crash near Kalamazoo that killed five bicyclists & injured four others.

In Sept. 2019, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and lengthy sentence for Pickett in a June 7, 2016 wreck that garnered national headlines. On June 30, the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal of the lower court's decision, "because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court."

Pickett was sentenced in 2018 to a minimum of 40 years. He appealed his conviction and sentence on several issues, including evidence heard by jurors and the length of the sentence. He lost all of them and has been denied the appeal now by all powers.

The crash happened near Markin Glen Park in Kalamazoo County’s Cooper Township. Witnesses said water bottles, shoes and bike parts littered the road.

Pickett was convicted of second-degree murder, intoxicated driving causing death and operated while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Paul Bridenstine sentenced Pickett to 40-75 years. He said the sentence was appropriate, given Pickett’s “extraordinary and stunning’’ conduct.

The crash killed Debra Ann Bradley, 53, of Augusta; Melissa Ann Fevig Hughes, 42, of Kalamazoo; Fred Anton ‘Tony’ Nelson, 73, of Kalamazoo; Lorenz John ‘Larry’ Paulik, 74, of Kalamazoo and Suzanne Joan Sippel, 56, of Augusta.

