
News

'Surprisingly' none injured after driver strikes tree, car bursts into flames

Police say a driver coming from the opposite direction saw the crash and pulled the man from his burning vehicle.
Credit: Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post
The truck that went off the road and crashed into a tree.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A car ran into a tree and burst into flames in Muskegon County on Saturday. Lt. Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police says 'surprisingly,' no one was injured.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. in Cedar Creek Township. 

Credit: Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post

Troopers with the Grand Rapids Post discovered that a 41-year-old man from Flushing was driving north to northwest on Ewing Road when he went off the road and hit a tree, causing his car to burst into flames. 

Credit: Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, MSP says.

