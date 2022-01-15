'Surprisingly' none injured after driver strikes tree, car bursts into flames

Police say a driver coming from the opposite direction saw the crash and pulled the man from his burning vehicle.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A car ran into a tree and burst into flames in Muskegon County on Saturday. Lt. Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police says 'surprisingly,' no one was injured.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. in Cedar Creek Township.

Troopers with the Grand Rapids Post discovered that a 41-year-old man from Flushing was driving north to northwest on Ewing Road when he went off the road and hit a tree, causing his car to burst into flames.

Police say a driver coming from the opposite direction saw the crash and pulled the man from his burning vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, MSP says.

