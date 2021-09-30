Suspected arson destroys $30,000 of timber in Allegan State Game Area

Conservation officers need your help learning more about this suspected arson.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Investigators with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are working to learn more about a suspected arson that burned two large decks of cut timber to the ground at the Allegan State Game Area last weekend.

Just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, a helicopter crew flying over the state game area south of 116th Avenue in Valley Township called 911 to report a significant fire.

First responders found a fire that was consuming a pile of cut timber. Before nearly burning to the ground, the stack of cut logs stood about 30 feet tall and was around 150 feet long.

Conservation officers need your help learning more about this suspected arson.

Such fires are rare; over the last five years, just 4% of fires the DNR has responded to have been determined to be arson-related.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, initial evidence suggests arson,” said Sgt. Charles Towns, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

Investigators believe the blaze sparked around 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

Billsby Lumber Company, which originally purchased the timber, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The estimated value of the lost timber is between $30,000 and $35,000.

You can leave an anonymous tip via the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline, 800-292-7800. It is available for calls or texts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

