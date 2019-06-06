MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A community and police effort to get guns off the streets in Muskegon Heights is planned for Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Rowan Park.

Organizers believe it will reduce some of the violent crimes in the community.

The first ever Guns for Groceries Community Health and Safety Day is a chance for any Muskegon County resident to swap a gun for a Meijer gift card.

Anyone who brings a firearm to the park -- no questions asked -- will receive a $100 Meijer gift card. The firearms should be left in vehicles so officers at sanctioned booths can retrieve them safely.

"I don't believe that it's a hopeless situation," said Kevin Cummings, Muskegon Heights Resident. "I don't believe that it's a situation that we can't turn around."

Cummings has a message to a mom who finds a gun in her home or a grandparent who finds one hidden in a closet.

"Be brave enough to do what's necessary to turn this thing around," he said.

Guns for Groceries has the support of Muskegon Heights Police, Muskegon Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police.

"If it can shoot, we want it off the street," said Joseph E. Thomas Jr., Muskegon Heights Police Chief. "That's the name of the game -- make the guns go away."



There will also be free car seat safety checks, health screenings, games, a bounce house and more family-friendly events related to health and safety.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page .

