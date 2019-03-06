MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what the history of the Hackley Public Library is? It's an awesome story and full of history.

Starting this Thursday, June 6, and every Thursday in June the public will have the chance to dive into Hackley Public Library’s history and learn fascinating stories and details about the space that opened in 1890.

Tour visitors are asked to arrive at 4:45 p.m., when they’ll gather in the library’s lower level meeting rooms.

You can't beat the price because the tours are free, open to the public, and recommended for all ages.

For more information, please call the library at 231-722-8000.

