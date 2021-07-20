Taking Back Muskegon holding day camp to curb violence

Students attending the camp are doing art and science projects, learning computer skills, playing sports and speaking with area professionals.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Youth ages 6 to 13 in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights have a new day camp to fill their summer break from school. Activities take place Monday through Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at East Park Manor's community building.

Day camp organizer and founder of Taking Back Muskegon Michelle Tyson says the idea is part of her non-profit's effort to end gun violence in the Muskegon area.

Taking Back Muskegon was formed in 2019 as a group that organized community marches and other events to unite residents and curb crime.

Tyson says the day camp is another step to changing Muskegon's image.

"Change that tone," said Tyson. "Muskegon has been known for so much negative stuff for a long time, especially our gun violence with our youth."

Tyson's Taking Back Muskegon effort includes an event on Saturday, July 24 called "Roll Bounce Skate 2K Marathon." Event participants will roller skate, bike, scoot and walk from Hackley Park at 11 a.m. to Heritage Landing. Muskegon area law enforcement departments are participating in the event to promote unity between citizens and police.

"We're taking back Muskegon to where it use to be," said Tyson. "Where you felt the love as soon as you came into the city."

Students attending the Taking Back Muskegon day camp are doing art and science projects, learning computer skills, playing sports and speaking with area professionals, including black business owners.

At the camp on Tuesday, a salon owner shared professional hair care and styling techniques with the youth.

