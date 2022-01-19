Taste of Muskegon announces new date

Organizers say they're permanently moving the event so people don't have to choose between attending Juneteenth celebrations or the Taste of Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon is officially moving from the third week of June to the second in order to help honor the Juneteenth holiday, organizers announced Wednesday.

Anne Meisch, Director of Taste of Muskegon, says they're permanently moving the event so people don't have to choose between attending Juneteenth celebrations or the Taste of Muskegon.

“It’s a big decision to move the timing of a large event in its 16th year, but we feel that is appropriate,” said Meisch.

“We don’t want to possibly put people in the position of making a choice between attending Taste or marking this important moment in our nation’s history.”

This year's event will take place on June 10 to 11 in Hackley Park. More information can be found on their website here.

