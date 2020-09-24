Breonna Taylor's family reacts to grand jury decision

Family members of Breonna Taylor are not happy with the grand jury decision in Taylor's case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tawanna Gordon has felt numb ever since her cousin Breonna Taylor was killed.

"Today's judicial system tried to tell us her life didn't matter but to us it will always matter...I'm angry, I think today I'm more numb," says Gordon.

Gordon is not happy with the Wanton Endangerment charge filed against only one Louisville police officer.

"That's an insult honestly, if you say they were in danger then why not her? She was in danger, they were negligent that night, they used excessive force that was not necessary," says Gordon.

During a demonstration Wednesday night, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne came out to kneel with Taylor's family.

"Coming out kneeling with my family is a beginning, he mentioned the street name change, that's a start again it's still not enough, until Breonna's law is in Grand Rapids...we have a lot of work to do," says Gordon.

