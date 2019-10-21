FORT STEWART, Ga. — Three soldiers killed in a training accident on a Georgia military base have been identified.

Fort Stewart officials say the soldiers were in an armored Bradley fighting vehicle that rolled over in water during a training exercise at 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Officials named the three soldiers who died during Sunday morning's accident during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Killed were SFC Bryan Andrew Jenkins of Florida, CPL Thomas Cole Walker of Ohio and PFC Antonio Gilbert Garcia of Arizona.

They were assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division, according to officials.

The accident also left three other soldiers hurt. Two of the three were treated and released. The third soldier was transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

Meanwhile, a team of Army investigators is looking into a weekend training accident. Officials say a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

