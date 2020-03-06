U.S. Park Police said they didn't fire tear gas Monday; here's what was shot at protesters

WASHINGTON — United States Park Police said Tuesday they did not use tear gas to clear protesters from Lafayette Square before President Donald Trump left the White House for a photo opp on the grounds that hundreds had just occupied at St. John's Church.
The law enforcement that cleared the area did use a type of gas that produces similar symtpoms as tear gas, called Oleoresins Capiscum, or "OC" for short.
The specific product used is a CM Skat Shell made by Defense Technology that "is widely used as a crowd management tool for the rapid and broad deployment of chemical agent," according to the company's website.
The OC gas causes the same tears and tight breath as tear gas, and comes out green.
A paper in the British Medical Journal about riot control talks about different gas canisters.
Both natural OC and Tear Gas, which is an artificial compound that goes by the acronyms CS and CN gas, cause the same symptoms and have similar toxicity and health risks, according to the doctors writing that study.
The study shares that significant clinical effects are not anticipated when people come in contact with OC, CS or CN gas.
WSUA9 has reached out to the US Park Police to ask how many 40 mm OC gas canisters they used on the crowd at Lafayette Square. They did not immediately respond.
Rubber bullets, pepper pellets and flash-bang grenades have also been used during protests in the District over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Tuesday evening saw mostly peaceful protests that came amid a curfew in place for residents in the District. Protests in D.C. have been held for five days now.
