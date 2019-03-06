GOLDEN TOWNSHIP (Oceana County Press) – A 17-year-old Grandville man was flown by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after he was thrown from his dirt bike on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Sunday, June 2, around 5:30 p.m.

An eyewitness told the investigating Oceana County sheriff’s deputy that he watched the dirt bike “flip end-over-end.”

According to the sheriff’s office accident report, he was “attempting to jump the Test Hill Sand Dune when the rear tire of his dirt bike went over the front after reaching the top of the sand dune.” He was thrown from his dirt bike, which came to rest approximately 20 feet from where the bike initially landed.

The injured teen was transported to the Cornerstone Community Church where he was transported by Aeromed to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for further treatment.

