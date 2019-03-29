An autopsy is expected soon on a 16-year-old who died, after being found face down in a pool.

Ottawa County deputies were called to the backyard of a home on Port Sheldon Street near 40th Avenue in Georgetown Township around 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

It is believed that the boy drowned but an autopsy is necessary to confirm that.

His name is not being released.

