KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - A teen girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car sometime on Saturday, Oct. 12.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to M-43 and Maple Hill Drive for a car versus pedestrian accident. A 14-year-old female was crossing the intersection when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old male.

The female was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours during the investigation but are now open.

