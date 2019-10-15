GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Ottawa Hills High School student was hit by a car Tuesday, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesperson John Helmholdt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the student was hit at Burton Street and Philadelphia Avenue by a teenage driver at 2:30 p.m. The teen pedestrian was scraped up but there were no serious injuries.

The student was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police said the roads were temporarily shut down and have since been reopened. They also believe both the pedestrian and the teen driver were from Ottawa Hills High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

