A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being rescued from a lake at the 8th Avenue Park in Georgetown Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, they were dispatched to the park around 5 p.m. Sunday on a report of a missing teen who was suspected to be in the water.

Search and rescue crews along with civilian bystanders on the beach were able to locate the teen under the water.

The teen was treated on the scene and crews started lifesaving measures. He was then transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.