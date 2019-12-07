Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash in Kalamazoo County Thursday. Deputies say a 16-year-old was walking when he crossed paths with a motorcycle near the corner of E Michigan Avenue and Winterburn Street just after 8 p.m.

Both the motorcycle rider and the pedestrian were hurt in the crash. The 16-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition at the hospital. The 35-year-old rider is in stable condition this morning.

